Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month
Advertisement

Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted a 52-year-old man on 465 counts of child pornography related charges and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted a 52-year-old man on 465 counts of child pornography related charges and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Kenneth Michael Mininger was charged with 232 counts of possession of child pornography, 227 counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Mininger was originally charged with 48 counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Police raided Mininger’s residence on Dec. 3, 2021. They found several electronic devices with 48 images identified as child pornography.

Later, police found 150 images that were identified as child pornography and 145 images that were identified as production of child pornography.

Police also learned there was a warrant for Mininger’s arrest from Greenville County, South Carolina. He was wanted for five counts of voyeurism and four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mininger has been in the Lauderdale County Detention Center since his arrest. He was booked on a $255,000 bond, but it was placed on hold because he was considered a fugitive from justice.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured

Latest News

The fire is burning near Underwood Mountain Road and Lime Rock Road.
Colbert Co. brush fire site used as dumping ground
The man accused of stalking and kidnapping a 75-year old woman in Calhoun County is now facing...
DNA links suspect to cold case
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges
Grants to help domestic violence, sexual assault victims
Grants to help domestic violence, sexual assault victims