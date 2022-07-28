Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted a 52-year-old man on 465 counts of child pornography related charges and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Kenneth Michael Mininger was charged with 232 counts of possession of child pornography, 227 counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Mininger was originally charged with 48 counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Police raided Mininger’s residence on Dec. 3, 2021. They found several electronic devices with 48 images identified as child pornography.

Later, police found 150 images that were identified as child pornography and 145 images that were identified as production of child pornography.

Police also learned there was a warrant for Mininger’s arrest from Greenville County, South Carolina. He was wanted for five counts of voyeurism and four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mininger has been in the Lauderdale County Detention Center since his arrest. He was booked on a $255,000 bond, but it was placed on hold because he was considered a fugitive from justice.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.