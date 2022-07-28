Have you ever been to the Bush’s Beans museum?

DANDRIDGE, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Picture this, you’re driving down the road and see a sign for a bean museum. That’s right, the Bush’s Beans museum.

Believe it or not, you can learn all about the history of Bush’s Beans and how the company got started. In Dandridge, Tennessee at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, is where A.J. Bush started the company. Now, travelers from all over stop in the museum to learn about the bean company’s beautiful history.

Just a few hours away from destination spots like Nashville and Chattanooga, it’s quite a quirky spot to check out on your next trip. Inside, you can even find a giant golden bean.

For more information, visit BushBeans.com.

