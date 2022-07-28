Deals
Florence Police arrest two for theft of property after attempted purchase

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department was notified that a person had attempted to purchase an all-terrain vehicle and trailer valued at $31,400 from a local business on Florence Boulevard.

Detectives started an investigation after the business notified Florence Police about their suspicion of the transaction.

The detectives learned that Camden Rainey, 19, of Huntsville had obtained credit using the stolen identity of someone in New York. Shortly after detectives discovered that Jamal Gilbert, 22, of Athens was also involved in the theft plan.

Rainey and Gilbert were taken into custody after completing the fraudulent transaction.

Rainey was arrested and charged with theft of property in the first degree, four counts of possessing a forged instrument in the second degree, identity theft, and forgery in the third degree. Rainey has a $71,000 bond.

Gilbert was arrested for criminal conspiracy to commit theft of property 1st degree, he has a $15,000 bond.

Both are currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

