Decatur Preservation Commission first in state to receive NAPC award(DHPC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (NAPC) awarded the Decatur Historic Preservation Commission with the Commission Excellence Award for Best Practices in Public Outreach and Advocacy.

The awards program was established to recognize outstanding efforts and achievements by local preservation commissions, as well as individual preservationists doing exemplary work at the federal, state and municipal levels.

The DHP Committee was given the award for its work in creating an educational booklet to highlight Decatur’s Bicentennial and architectural history. The project was able to focus on the city’s broader cultural landscape with the support of a Certified Local Government grant

The project also included stories from the community including the work of an early African American architect, a Jewish shop owner, the transformation of an 1887 livery stable into an Art Deco movie theatre, and the 1950′s era neon sign for Bob Gibson’s BBQ.

The City Council created a city-wide coloring contest using the educational booklet to engage the children. Over 140 elementary students entered the contests and the submissions were displayed in downtown Decatur.

The Commission received its award at NAPC’s FORUM in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 15.

