Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison

ELMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man that was serving out two life sentences with the possibility of parole at Staton Correctional Facility died on Tuesday.

According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, Cortez Ocie Mitchell, 23, was convicted of two counts of felony murder and four counts of first-degree robbery for crimes he committed as a teenager in 2015.

According to trial testimony, Mitchell was with his brothers Joseph and Cedric Cowan and Amani Goodwin when the Cowan brothers shot and killed Antonio Hernandez-Lopez at his home and Josh Davis at Wilson Morgan Park. The Cowan brothers were each convicted of capital murder.

A jury found Mitchell not guilty of capital murder or shooting into an occupied building. The four defendants were found guilty of several robberies.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, an autopsy is scheduled to determine Mitchell’s cause of death.

