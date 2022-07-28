Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison

Cortez Ocie Mitchell
Cortez Ocie Mitchell(Decatur Daily)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man that was serving out two life sentences with the possibility of parole at Staton Correctional Facility died on Tuesday.

According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, Cortez Ocie Mitchell, 23, was convicted of two counts of felony murder and four counts of first-degree robbery for crimes he committed as a teenager in 2015.

According to trial testimony, Mitchell was with his brothers Joseph and Cedric Cowan and Amani Goodwin when the Cowan brothers shot and killed Antonio Hernandez-Lopez at his home and Josh Davis at Wilson Morgan Park. The Cowan brothers were each convicted of capital murder.

A jury found Mitchell not guilty of capital murder or shooting into an occupied building. The four defendants were found guilty of several robberies.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, an autopsy is scheduled to determine Mitchell’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured

Latest News

The fire is burning near Underwood Mountain Road and Lime Rock Road.
Colbert Co. brush fire site used as dumping ground
The man accused of stalking and kidnapping a 75-year old woman in Calhoun County is now facing...
DNA links suspect to cold case
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges
Kenneth Mininger
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges