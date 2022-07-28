Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for someone they say stole a wallet who then tried using the cards around town. They’ve got an image of him and are hoping you can help lead them to him.

Huntsville Police say he broke into a car, stole a wallet and then tried using the credit cards at several different places. Investigators tell us the theft happened last week outside a home on Dotson Drive near Toney Drive.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured an image and they believe that it is the same person responsible for several other crimes in the area.

Cops say he possibly hangs out around Drake and the Parkway and he’s just one of several people authorities want to bring to justice.

This isn’t the only person that the police are looking for as they are still working to bring several others in the area to justice.

Scott Robert Bolyard, white male, Theft of Property 1st. Bolyard allegedly stole many cell phones and laptops from the victim’s business.

Aaron Elijah Cobb, white male, Trafficking Methamphetamine. Cobb allegedly traffics methamphetamine into our area.

Nicholas Manuel White, black male, Robbery 1st. White allegedly robbed his victim of personal property.

Shannon Dejuan Paige, black male, SORNA-Sex Offender, failed to register as a sex offender.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Harbin was reported as missing and endangered.
CANCELLED: Missing and endangered person alert issued by Limestone Co. Sheriff
Hubbard (left) and Johnson (right) are suspected of trafficking methamphetamines into Morgan...
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after drug arrest
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Doctor sued for alleged misconduct
Doctor sued for alleged misconduct
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Red Bay hearings
Pre-trial hearings for women facing charges in death of baby at a daycare