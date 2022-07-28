Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for someone they say stole a wallet who then tried using the cards around town. They’ve got an image of him and are hoping you can help lead them to him.

Huntsville Police say he broke into a car, stole a wallet and then tried using the credit cards at several different places. Investigators tell us the theft happened last week outside a home on Dotson Drive near Toney Drive.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured an image and they believe that it is the same person responsible for several other crimes in the area.

Cops say he possibly hangs out around Drake and the Parkway and he’s just one of several people authorities want to bring to justice.

This isn’t the only person that the police are looking for as they are still working to bring several others in the area to justice.

Scott Robert Bolyard, white male, Theft of Property 1st. Bolyard allegedly stole many cell phones and laptops from the victim’s business.

Aaron Elijah Cobb, white male, Trafficking Methamphetamine. Cobb allegedly traffics methamphetamine into our area.

Nicholas Manuel White, black male, Robbery 1st. White allegedly robbed his victim of personal property.

Shannon Dejuan Paige, black male, SORNA-Sex Offender, failed to register as a sex offender.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

