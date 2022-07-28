Deals
Colbert Co. brush fire site being used as dumping ground

The fire is burning near Underwood Mountain Road and Lime Rock Road.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County brush fire that has been burning since June 20 is now being used by some county residents to burn more brush.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, emergency officials found new brush that had been added to a site that has been burning for quite some time.

Emergency officials found the new pile of brush before the fire could reach it. The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office was alerted and they put up caution tape and warnings against dumping brush near the fire.

The fire is 4.5 acres off of Underwood Mountain Road. The cause is still under investigation.

Foresters with the Alabama Forestry Commission continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

