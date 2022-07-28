Colbert Co. brush fire site being used as dumping ground

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County brush fire that has been burning since June 20 is now being used by some county residents to burn more brush.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, emergency officials found new brush that had been added to a site that has been burning for quite some time.

Emergency officials found the new pile of brush before the fire could reach it. The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office was alerted and they put up caution tape and warnings against dumping brush near the fire.

The fire is 4.5 acres off of Underwood Mountain Road. The cause is still under investigation.

Foresters with the Alabama Forestry Commission continue to monitor the situation.

