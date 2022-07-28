Changing the way we think about our bodies with Hayley Hasselhoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Insecurity can be a real monster, right? It can be especially hard to fight off when it comes to sensitive topics like our bodies and our weight.

As the daughter of iconic Baywatch actor, David Hasselhoff, Hayley Hasselhoff has grown up in the public eye. Hearing comments from people who didn’t even know her took a tole on how she viewed herself.

But now, she’s working on a new image that breaks the stigma. An actor, model and advocate for body positivity, Hasselhoff is working to improve the way we view and talk about ourselves.

Hasselhoff is sharing how she’s changing retraining her brain tending to both a healthy mind and body. She’s also teaming up with Plenity, an FDA-cleared wight management program.

Check our her conversation with Payton Walker.

