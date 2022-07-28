Black theater in Memphis plans tuition-free school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Black repertory theater in Memphis says it plans to open a tuition-free school for at-risk students and other groups in a historic church that has fallen into disrepair.

Hattiloo Theatre, in Overton Square, is the only free-standing Black repertory theater in the Mid-South — one of only four black theatres in the country.

The theatre said the new program is expected to begin in late 2023.

Students will be accepted based on auditions, and two-thirds of admissions will be reserved for low-income and marginalized students.

Hattiloo Theater School will host free audition workshops in at-risk neighborhoods. Programs will include youth courses based on experience level and age, a diverse abilities course and a senior citizen course.

The school will be housed in the old Third Presbyterian Church, built in 1860.