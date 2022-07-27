Deals
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter

Woman charged with the capital murder of her two-year-old daughter
Woman charged with the capital murder of her two-year-old daughter(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has charged Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 12000 block of Sugar Mill Circle for a welfare check on July 27.

Officers proceeded to check the apartment and discovered the child floating in the bathtub. Officers attempted CPR and asked for HEMSI to respond. After being transported, the child was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.

When the officer attempted to detain Braithwaite in the apartment, she fled and led the officers on a short foot pursuit. Braithwaite was apprehended outside of the Challenger School.

Braithwaite will be booked in the Madison County Jail without bond.

