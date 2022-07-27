Deals
UAH issues all clear for building threats

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.(Source: WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three buildings on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville were evacuated Wednesday afternoon. The university has since been given the all-clear.

UAH posted three different tweets each telling people to evacuate buildings immediately. A viewer sent in a picture of an alert they say was received from UAH. That alert is titled, “Bomb Threat!”

The three buildings are; the nursing building, Roberts Hall and the Salmon Library.

Multiple colleges across Alabama have reported bomb threats including Auburn University.

