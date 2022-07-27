UAH issues all clear for building threats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three buildings on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville were evacuated Wednesday afternoon. The university has since been given the all-clear.

UAH Alert: The emergency situation at UAH has ended. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS HAVE DETERMINED THERE IS NO IMMEDIATE THREAT AND ALL BUILDINGS ARE CLEAR AND SAFE — UAH (@UAHuntsville) July 27, 2022

UAH posted three different tweets each telling people to evacuate buildings immediately. A viewer sent in a picture of an alert they say was received from UAH. That alert is titled, “Bomb Threat!”

The three buildings are; the nursing building, Roberts Hall and the Salmon Library.

UAH Alert: Evacuate SALMON LIBRARY immediately. Move away from building. Follow instructions from authorities. Call 911 for help. Avoid area until further notic — UAH (@UAHuntsville) July 27, 2022

Multiple colleges across Alabama have reported bomb threats including Auburn University.

