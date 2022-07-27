UAH issues all clear for building threats
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three buildings on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville were evacuated Wednesday afternoon. The university has since been given the all-clear.
UAH posted three different tweets each telling people to evacuate buildings immediately. A viewer sent in a picture of an alert they say was received from UAH. That alert is titled, “Bomb Threat!”
The three buildings are; the nursing building, Roberts Hall and the Salmon Library.
Multiple colleges across Alabama have reported bomb threats including Auburn University.
