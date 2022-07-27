Police investigating report of bomb threat at Auburn University
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Nursing Building at Auburn University.
Students and staff are being told to stay clear of area until given all clear. It’s being recommended to report suspicious items/activity to the police.
This latest threat comes after multiple area colleges came under a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
Stream News4 on the go:
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.