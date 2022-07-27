Deals
Police investigating report of bomb threat at Auburn University

Auburn University main sign(Source: Auburn University)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Nursing Building at Auburn University.

Students and staff are being told to stay clear of area until given all clear. It’s being recommended to report suspicious items/activity to the police.

This latest threat comes after multiple area colleges came under a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

