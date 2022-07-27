One person killed in overnight Huntsville fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire that happened around 10:30 p.m. in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers assisted Huntsville Fire and Rescue with traffic and crowd control for a structure fire on Bonnell Drive.

One person was confirmed dead.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

