One person killed in overnight Huntsville fire

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire that happened around 10:30 p.m. in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers assisted Huntsville Fire and Rescue with traffic and crowd control for a structure fire on Bonnell Drive.

One person was confirmed dead.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

