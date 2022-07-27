Deals
Northwest-Shoals Community College evacuating

Northwest Shoals Community College
Northwest Shoals Community College(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Northwest-Shoals Community College is evacuating its campus Wednesday after receiving an unverified threat.

According to an alert sent from Northwest-Shoals Community College, both campuses are closed until further notice.

Less than an hour before Northwest-Shoals Community College sent the alert, UAH had closed down for threats. Earlier today there were several threats toward college campuses across the state of Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

