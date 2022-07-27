Northwest-Shoals Community College evacuating

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Northwest-Shoals Community College is evacuating its campus Wednesday after receiving an unverified threat.

According to an alert sent from Northwest-Shoals Community College, both campuses are closed until further notice.

Less than an hour before Northwest-Shoals Community College sent the alert, UAH had closed down for threats. Earlier today there were several threats toward college campuses across the state of Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.