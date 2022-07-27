Meet the man behind the iconic University Kia commercials

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve lived in North Alabama for a while, you might be familiar with Arthur and Ajay Seaton, the local superstars known for their hilarious commercials promoting University Kia of Huntsville.

The father and son duo have been making people laugh for years. One of the most popular commercials includes Arthur’s head on a turkey’s body claiming the “deals at University Kia are Gravy, baby!” And who can forget the one where Ajay warns the audience, “Don’t lose your head over low trade offers!” while Arthur is depicted as the headless horseman.

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, check out some of the commercials on the University Kia YouTube page.

Payton Walker sat down with Arthur Seaton to learn more about what it’s like to make his work a family affair.

Arthur Seaton is a managing partner at University Kia. When you’re not watching his commercials, you can do some shopping for the best new and used cars at University Kia of Huntsville.

