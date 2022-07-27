Madison county schools show new alert system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School safety is a main concern going into 2022-2023 school year.

The deadly mass-shooting at a Uvalde, Texas school sparked administrators across the country to revisit their safety procedures.

Madison county schools installed a new security alert system that can operate off a push of a button.

Dr. Mark Minskey, MCS Deputy Superintendent, showed talked about the importance of keeping students safe.

“Every day parents send their children to us, and we want to make sure we send them back to their houses every day safe,” he said.

He said with the push of a button, a faculty member can effectively shut down a school during an emergency situation.

“We feel it’ll really enhance the time it would take to put a school into lockdown,” he said. “If a teacher gets in a medical situation or a student has an issue in the classroom, they can alert their administrators quickly with the push of a button.”

He said the system is also useful for severe weather situations.

“If we’re in a severe weather alert in any particular par of our school system, we can do that from our central office location, or an the building administration can do that,” he said. “It will then make an announcement.”

