Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night that left one person injured.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, officers are searching for Kenneth Allen Daniel, 33. Daniel was seen fleeing the scene in a white older model Tahoe. Daniel is charged with first-degree assault.

Kenneth Allen Daniel
Kenneth Allen Daniel(Huntsville Police Department)

The injured person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Academy Drive.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open

Latest News

The fire is burning near Underwood Mountain Road and Lime Rock Road.
Colbert Co. brush fire site used as dumping ground
The man accused of stalking and kidnapping a 75-year old woman in Calhoun County is now facing...
DNA links suspect to cold case
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges
Cortez Ocie Mitchell
Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison
Kenneth Mininger
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges