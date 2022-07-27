Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night that left one person injured.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, officers are searching for Kenneth Allen Daniel, 33. Daniel was seen fleeing the scene in a white older model Tahoe. Daniel is charged with first-degree assault.

Kenneth Allen Daniel (Huntsville Police Department)

The injured person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Academy Drive.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

