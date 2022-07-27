Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night that left one person injured.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, officers are searching for a person of interest. The injured person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Academy Drive.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

