Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night that...
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night that left one person injured.(MGN ONLINE)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night that left one person injured.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, officers are searching for a person of interest. The injured person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Academy Drive.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Harbin was reported as missing and endangered.
CANCELLED: Missing and endangered person alert issued by Limestone Co. Sheriff
Hubbard (left) and Johnson (right) are suspected of trafficking methamphetamines into Morgan...
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after drug arrest
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open

Latest News

Hudson-Alpha Greenhouse opening
HudsonAlpha opens new greenhouse facility
Red Bay Hearings
Red Bay hearings
Valley mother launches nonprofit aimed to help first responders mental health
Valley mother launches nonprofit aimed to help first responders mental health
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case