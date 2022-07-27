Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night that left one person injured.
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, officers are searching for a person of interest. The injured person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Academy Drive.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.