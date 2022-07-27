Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

HudsonAlpha opens new greenhouse facility

Hudson-Alpha Greenhouse opening
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey joined HudsonAlpha in opening a new greenhouse facility Wednesday morning.

Hudson-Alpha Biotech President Neil Lamb said this facility will offer more to scientists exploring plant genetics.

“(It) lets our scientists who study plants explore how DNA lets plants grow hardier, how they can grow in drought conditions, and how they can produce more food, feed, and fuel for the world,” Lamb said.

Lamb said hands-on research on living plants is far more effective than studying them in a traditional lab setting and brings more opportunities to the region beyond research.

“These incredible spaces allow us to extend that research beyond what you’d get from a small research lab into conditions that might mimic what you’d find out in the field,” Lamb said.

On top of that, the greenhouse will serve as a living-learning facility and will be available for public tours, field trips, and summer camp programs.

Governor Ivey said HudsonAlpha’s research will help farmers by advancing farming techniques.

“Results of their research will go a long way to help our farmers deal with agriculture in the 21st century,” Ivey said. “We are proud to join HudsonAlpha in this big milestone and we look forward to more of this to come.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Harbin was reported as missing and endangered.
CANCELLED: Missing and endangered person alert issued by Limestone Co. Sheriff
Hubbard (left) and Johnson (right) are suspected of trafficking methamphetamines into Morgan...
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after drug arrest
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open

Latest News

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night that...
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Red Bay Hearings
Red Bay hearings
Valley mother launches nonprofit aimed to help first responders mental health
Valley mother launches nonprofit aimed to help first responders mental health
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case