HudsonAlpha opens new greenhouse facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey joined HudsonAlpha in opening a new greenhouse facility Wednesday morning.

Hudson-Alpha Biotech President Neil Lamb said this facility will offer more to scientists exploring plant genetics.

“(It) lets our scientists who study plants explore how DNA lets plants grow hardier, how they can grow in drought conditions, and how they can produce more food, feed, and fuel for the world,” Lamb said.

Lamb said hands-on research on living plants is far more effective than studying them in a traditional lab setting and brings more opportunities to the region beyond research.

“These incredible spaces allow us to extend that research beyond what you’d get from a small research lab into conditions that might mimic what you’d find out in the field,” Lamb said.

On top of that, the greenhouse will serve as a living-learning facility and will be available for public tours, field trips, and summer camp programs.

Governor Ivey said HudsonAlpha’s research will help farmers by advancing farming techniques.

“Results of their research will go a long way to help our farmers deal with agriculture in the 21st century,” Ivey said. “We are proud to join HudsonAlpha in this big milestone and we look forward to more of this to come.”

