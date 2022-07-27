Highway 20 into Decatur temporarily closed

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook and Twitter that a section of Highway 20 is temporarily closed due to a crash.

The post says that there were minor injuries after an 18-wheeler overturned.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that people should expect delays.

The Decatur Police Department says that traffic is being diverted to Highway 31 north.

