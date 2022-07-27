Highway 20 into Decatur temporarily closed
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook and Twitter that a section of Highway 20 is temporarily closed due to a crash.
The post says that there were minor injuries after an 18-wheeler overturned.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that people should expect delays.
The Decatur Police Department says that traffic is being diverted to Highway 31 north.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.