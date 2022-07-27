Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Highway 20 into Decatur temporarily closed

Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook and Twitter that a section of Highway 20 is temporarily closed due to a crash.

The post says that there were minor injuries after an 18-wheeler overturned.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that people should expect delays.

The Decatur Police Department says that traffic is being diverted to Highway 31 north.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbin was reported as missing and endangered.
Missing and endangered person alert issued by Limestone Co. Sheriff
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
David Brown
Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse
Swearinger (left) was allegedly selling catalytic converters to Free Jr. (right)
Six men arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts
HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators received a tip about a body in the 3100 block of Blue...
Huntsville murder suspect turns himself in to police

Latest News

Huntsville Board of Education Meeting
Huntsville school leaders vote on changes for upcoming school year
Growing concern over opioid use in the city of Madison
Vaccines required for students going back to school
Vaccines required for students going back to school
Growing concern over opioid use in the city of Madison