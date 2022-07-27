Deals
Highlands Elementary School to reopen after a year of construction delays

Highlands Elementary School is scheduled to reopen after a year of construction delays.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Highlands Elementary School will be back in session on August 2 with some new updates.

The school was closed through last year because of construction delays. Students were supposed to be back in the building for the 2021-2022 school year but construction was not finished in time. School leaders said construction was at a standstill because of supply chain issues and heavy rain.

Highlands elementary school students spent the year at Calvary Hills but, they’re heading back to a renovated school for the upcoming school year.

The biggest improvement is fixing the roof and replacing the HVAC units. Huntsville city leaders say they also added drop ceilings and new flooring.

They say they made some aesthetic changes as well. “I said ‘y’all even matched the doors to the room to the floors’ and they (the developers) looked and said, ‘Oh we did,’ but it looks really good,” said Huntsville city schools board vice president Michelle Watkins. “I talked to a couple of teachers and they are excited. They were getting their rooms together. Parents and students, get ready on Tuesday they’re going to get ready to welcome you in.”

WAFF has complete back-to-school coverage through mid-August.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

