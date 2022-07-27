Deals
Get ready to dance the night away at Aum’s Bollywood Night

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re ready for a celebration, get ready for Bollywood night in Huntsville!

The Aum Foundation is preparing for a night of Indian culture where people dance the night away for a good cause. The annual gala is dedicated to fun, philanthropy and serving young women who are part of the Foundation.

The Aum Foundation is a nonprofit organization aimed to empower young women and support them as they transition out of high school and into their next steps, whether that be attending college or going straight into the workforce.

Check out the Bollywood Boutique trunk show for the perfect attire, July 30 - 31 at the AC Hotel in Huntsville. This year’s Bollywood night is September 10. For more information, head to AumFoundationUSA.org.

