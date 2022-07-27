Farmer left with injury after being stuck in grain bin

ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A farmer was left injured after being stuck in a grain bin off of Henry Bayless Road in Ardmore, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

The farmer and another individual were inside of the grain bin to clean it when the farmer slipped and became entangled in an auger.

According to Fire Chief and EMA Director Doug Campbell, the auger was turned off before any more damage could have been done.

The farmer sustained a leg injury and was flown by helicopter to Nashville. At this time, the farmer’s condition is unknown.

