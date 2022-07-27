Decatur growth welcomes new small business

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Crystal Brown, President of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said Decatur’s booming population is attracting more local businesses.

“We have so many wonderful things going on in the area that makes it the perfect place for new businesses to locate,” Brown said. “The growth we have experienced with the census, the 2020 census, has been really instrumental in helping us recruit new businesses as well.”

The growth is what drove Judah Frank and his wife Julia to open the Beam Roast Coffee Shop two weeks ago.

“It was always a dream of ours to open a coffee shop, but we thought that wouldn’t happen until we retired,” Frank said.

They said they knew opening a small business would be a risk, but they approached this venture responsibly.

“We both have other jobs, and we’re only opened in the mornings for now, but as we progress, we want to be able to expand,” Frank said.

Frank and his wife believe that the opening of the shop in Decatur was the right choice.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.