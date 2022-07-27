City of Cullman unveils new sports and events facility

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Cullman unveiled a new sports and events facility Wednesday morning including renderings and specifics about the facility.

The new sports and events facility will feature 10 tournament-level basketball courts, 19 volleyball courts, nine baseball/softball fields, five soccer fields, an events center, a wellness center, a regional water park and an indoor aquatics center.

According to the City of Cullman, there will also be room for 7,000 spectators near the volleyball courts.

The City of Cullman says the facility will have an estimated economic impact of $20 million annually. At Wednesday’s unveiling event, the Mayor of Cullman along with Cullman City Councilmembers and the director of the parks and recreation department spoke to the community.

The unveiling event took place at the Cullman City Hall and featured renderings of the new sports and events facility that is being planned. According to the City of Cullman, the facility is scheduled to be opened in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.