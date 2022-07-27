Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Checking in with your child’s mental health before heading back to school

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many parents are getting their kids ready to head back to school in a few days. You’ve got the binders, the sparkly new backpack, but is your child emotionally ready for that first day back? It can be hard or nerve-racking for a lot of kids and teenagers.

That’s why Wellstone, a behavioral health center in Huntsville, is sharing some tips on why it’s important to check in with your children and their mental health before the school year starts.

Wellstone connects the community of north Alabama to health services across the area. For more information, visit Wellstone.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbin was reported as missing and endangered.
CANCELLED: Missing and endangered person alert issued by Limestone Co. Sheriff
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
David Brown
Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse
Swearinger (left) was allegedly selling catalytic converters to Free Jr. (right)
Six men arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts
HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators received a tip about a body in the 3100 block of Blue...
Huntsville murder suspect turns himself in to police