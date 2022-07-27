Checking in with your child’s mental health before heading back to school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many parents are getting their kids ready to head back to school in a few days. You’ve got the binders, the sparkly new backpack, but is your child emotionally ready for that first day back? It can be hard or nerve-racking for a lot of kids and teenagers.

That’s why Wellstone, a behavioral health center in Huntsville, is sharing some tips on why it’s important to check in with your children and their mental health before the school year starts.

Wellstone connects the community of north Alabama to health services across the area. For more information, visit Wellstone.com.

