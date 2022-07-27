Calhoun Community College Decatur campus ordered to evacuate
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College’s Decatur campus has ordered three buildings to evacuate due to a bomb threat.
According to Calhoun Community College, the math science and administration building, Harris Hall and the Alabama Center for Arts have all been ordered to evacuate.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
