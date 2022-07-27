Another Warm and Muggy Morning

Another warm and muggy start to the day with limited chances for fog this morning. Expect a copy and paste kind of forecast with highs soaring back into the low and mid 90s by the late afternoon hours. Similar to yesterday, we’ll be staying mainly dry throughout the entire day, but an isolated shower or stray storm will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours. Plan on a few clouds overnight with overnight lows dipping back into the low and mid 70s.

Same story as we head into Thursday weatherwise with afternoon highs back in the low to mid 90s and mainly dry conditions. However, big changes will be coming to the forecast on Friday and into the weekend with a cold front sinking and stalling across the region. This will bring several rounds of scattered to numerous showers and storms with the potential for localized flooding.

The front looks to wiggle back and forth on Sunday and Monday with additional scattered showers and storms possible each day. Highs will be on the cooler side topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will begin decreasing and temperatures will once again be increasing into the next work week with another upper level ridge building across the region.

