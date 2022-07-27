All clear at Northwest-Shoals Community College after evacuation

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - It is all clear at Northwest-Shoals Community College after an unverified threat evacuated buildings on campus on Wednesday afternoon.

The college will remain closed for the remainder of the day. Normal operations will resume on Thursday.

Less than an hour before Northwest-Shoals Community College sent the alert, UAH had closed down for threats. Earlier today there were several threats toward college campuses across the state of Alabama.

