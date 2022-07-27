29-year-old woman killed in Tuesday night Huntsville fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was killed in a fire that happened around 10:30 p.m. in Huntsville on July 26.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Angelique Lashawn Bone, 29, was killed in the fire. Officers assisted Huntsville Fire and Rescue with traffic and crowd control for a structure fire on Bonnell Drive.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

