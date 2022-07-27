Deals
29-year-old woman killed in Tuesday night Huntsville fire

One person killed in overnight Huntsville fire
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was killed in a fire that happened around 10:30 p.m. in Huntsville on July 26.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Angelique Lashawn Bone, 29, was killed in the fire. Officers assisted Huntsville Fire and Rescue with traffic and crowd control for a structure fire on Bonnell Drive.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

