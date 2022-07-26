Woman accused of shooting at officers before arrest

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, officers with the Albertville Police department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Half Section Line Rd. due to a domestic violence situation.

The Albertville Police Department says that during the domestic dispute, Meighan Smith locked herself inside the residency and fired a shot at police officers. The officers retreated and took up defensive positions, approximately two and a half hours later, Smith surrendered peacefully.

According to the Albertville Police Department, officers made contact with the complainant and after receiving his side of the story they went to talk to Smith. It was at that point that Smith locked herself inside the residence.

Smith was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being transported to the Albertville City Jail. She is being charged with attempted assault first degree and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

