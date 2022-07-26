Warm & Muggy Start to Your Tuesday

Deals
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT
Warm and muggy start to your Tuesday with dry conditions across the region. Expect us to remain mainly dry as we head throughout the rest of your morning with isolated chances for showers and storms likely by the afternoon and highs climbing into the low and mid 90s. We may see a stray storm just before sunset, but any convection likely will be dissipating into the evening hours. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy falling back into the low and mid 70s.

Plan on heat and humidity to persist throughout much of the work week with afternoon highs remaining in the low to mid 90s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay mainly dry.

Better chances for rain will be arriving on Friday and into the upcoming weekend with a weak frontal boundary that will stall in the area. This will likely bring scattered to numerous showers and storms through Saturday, so keep the umbrella nearby.

