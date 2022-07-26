Deals
Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee

Volkswagen
Volkswagen(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen has begun production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant.

The German automaker said in a news release that it plans to ramp up production in Chattanooga of the ID.4 electric compact SUV to 7,000 cars per month in the fourth quarter of this year.

It hopes to increase that rate next year.

The kickoff comes after Volkswagen announced an $800 million investment in the company’s manufacturing of electric vehicles in North America at the Chattanooga plant in 2019.

The company says it is hiring more than 1,000 production team workers there through the end of the year. Volkswagen Chattanooga currently employs more than 4,000 people.

