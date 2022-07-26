Deals
Tyson Foods Albertville hosting career fair

Tyson Foods Albertville is hosting a career fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Tyson...
Tyson Foods Albertville is hosting a career fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Tyson Albertville complex office.(Tyson Foods)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tyson Foods Albertville is hosting a career fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Tyson Albertville complex office.

The facility is looking to hire 15 team members. Starting wages for sanitation operators at Tyson Foods’ Albertville facility is $17/hour, with a sunshine incentive pay of two hours per day, a $2 per hour shift premium for third shift and a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

Team members will be at the event to answer any questions.

