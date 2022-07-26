Take a look inside the latest greenhouse at HudsonAlpha

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology recently opened a new greenhouse and TVL is getting an inside look.

According to faculty investigator at HudsonAlpha, Dr. Josh Clevenger, the greenhouse is as up-to-date as any greenhouse. It can provide any necessary environment for the best growth options.

The aspects of the greenhouse allow research teams at HudsonAlpha to do some of the most accurate and in-depth research possible.

To learn more about HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.