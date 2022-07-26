Deals
Take a look inside the latest greenhouse at HudsonAlpha

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology recently opened a new greenhouse and TVL is getting an inside look.

According to faculty investigator at HudsonAlpha, Dr. Josh Clevenger, the greenhouse is as up-to-date as any greenhouse. It can provide any necessary environment for the best growth options.

The aspects of the greenhouse allow research teams at HudsonAlpha to do some of the most accurate and in-depth research possible.

To learn more about HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, click here.

