Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Shelter puppies drown in flash flooding at animal rescue in Missouri

The animal rescue told News 4 that their puppies drowned in the floodwaters. The adult dogs are reportedly okay. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over the area.

Stray Paws Rescue told KMOV that “all” their puppies drowned in the floodwaters but did not specify how many. The adult dogs are reportedly OK.

First responders brought several large dogs by boat from the shelter to dry land.

Stray Paws Rescue said they need fosters and donations, which can be made through the following platforms:

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Brown
Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse
HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators received a tip about a body in the 3100 block of Blue...
Huntsville murder suspect turns himself in to police
Terrell Dashawn Otey and Sorrel De Sain Gill
Two men indicted for 2021 Huntsville murder
HEMSI
Hiker seriously injured at Monte Sano State Park
Johnothan Grimes
Lawrence county man arrested with abuse of a child

Latest News

Two teenage boys in New York are facing charges of assaulting an officer after a violent...
CAUGHT ON CAM: 2 teens jump officers at subway station
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
An Amber Alert has been issued for Kyaira Montgomery. Authorities say she was abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old from Illinois
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
Northwestern US set for its hottest day in long heat wave
FILE - Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, father of Valentina Orellana Peralta, speaks during a news...
Family of 14-year-old girl fatally shot by LA police files lawsuit