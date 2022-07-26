One deceased, one injured in single-vehicle crash on I-59

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night Erin M. Mims, 29, was pronounced dead on the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

Brian A. Maloy, 51, was driving the 2004 Harley Davidson, with Mims as the passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees.

Maloy was injured and transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham via helicopter for treatment.

The crash happened on Interstate 59 near mile marker 186, four miles north of Gadsden, in Etowah County.

Troopers will the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.