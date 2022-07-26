Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after drug arrest
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man after seizing 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine on Monday.
Assisted by agents from the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, deputies arrested Kadesha Merrill Johnson, 28, for trafficking methamphetamine and loitering in a drug house. Her bond is set at $25,300.
Deputies are searching for Brian Lamont Hubbard, 47, who is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. His bond is set at $250,000.
If you have any information about Hubbard, click here to submit a tip to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
