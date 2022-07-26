Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after drug arrest

Hubbard (left) and Johnson (right) are suspected of trafficking methamphetamines into Morgan...
Hubbard (left) and Johnson (right) are suspected of trafficking methamphetamines into Morgan County.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man after seizing 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine on Monday.

Assisted by agents from the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, deputies arrested Kadesha Merrill Johnson, 28, for trafficking methamphetamine and loitering in a drug house. Her bond is set at $25,300.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office seized 2.5 pounds of meth from an apartment on Beltline Rd.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office seized 2.5 pounds of meth from an apartment on Beltline Rd.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are searching for Brian Lamont Hubbard, 47, who is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. His bond is set at $250,000.

If you have any information about Hubbard, click here to submit a tip to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Brown
Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse
HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators received a tip about a body in the 3100 block of Blue...
Huntsville murder suspect turns himself in to police
Terrell Dashawn Otey and Sorrel De Sain Gill
Two men indicted for 2021 Huntsville murder
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
HEMSI
Hiker seriously injured at Monte Sano State Park

Latest News

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says that six people were arrested over the last two...
Six people arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman that is believed to be in danger.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person
The Huntsville Police Department says that the man turned himself in Tuesday morning.
Murder suspect turns himself in
The Albertville Police Department says that a woman fired a shot at police before being arrested.
Albertville woman shot at officers before arrest