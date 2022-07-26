Deals
A Huntsville man’s message behind Robyn’s Garden Winery

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Warm summer evenings seem like the perfect time to sit back, relax and enjoy a nice glass of wine.

Roland Carter is an entrepreneur who knows a thing or two wining down. After his daughter Robyn died of cancer, he spent much time leaning more about wine and how to make it himself.

Eventually, Robyn’s Garden Winery was created as an oasis for people to get away from the hard days and relax in a calm environment.

Robyn’s Garden Winery offers vast menu featuring everything from Chardonnay and Blackberry wine to frozen sangrias and margaritas. You can even find some unique blends such as Roland’s Road, Baby Lush, Peach Place and more.

Book the winery for your special event or stop in for a drink on the weekend. Robyn’s Garden Winery is located at 200 Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.

For more information, visit RobynsGarden.com.

