Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Huntsville Animal Services waiving adoption fees

As part of the “Adoption League of Heroes” campaign, Huntsville Animal Services is waiving...
As part of the “Adoption League of Heroes” campaign, Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through Aug. 7. (Source: City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As part of the “Adoption League of Heroes” campaign, Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through Aug. 7.

All adoptable pets are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and they come with a City of Huntsville license and a free bag of pet food. Adoption fees are waived for most adult animals, but some exclusions do apply.

Huntsville Animal Services Director, Dr. Karen Sheppard, said more people need to come adopt animals because of the increase of animals due to the summer months.

“This time of year is especially hard for shelters, and our facility is no exception,” Dr. Sheppard said in a statement. “Summer months bring tons of kittens, adult cats, barn cats, puppies and dogs of all breeds and ages. We need people to come adopt and give these animals second chances at good lives in permanent homes.”

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Brown
Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse
Hunstville Police seek information on murder suspect
Huntsville murder suspect turns himself in to police
Terrell Dashawn Otey and Sorrel De Sain Gill
Two men indicted for 2021 Huntsville murder
HEMSI
Hiker seriously injured at Monte Sano State Park
Johnothan Grimes
Lawrence county man arrested with abuse of a child

Latest News

Court gavel
City of Madison announces new City Attorney
Cullman Regional team members, Congressman Robert Aderholt, community leaders and project team...
Cullman Regional opens new ER expansion
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Tyson Foods Albertville is hosting a career fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Tyson...
Tyson Foods Albertville hosting career fair