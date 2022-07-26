Huntsville Animal Services waiving adoption fees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As part of the “Adoption League of Heroes” campaign, Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through Aug. 7.

All adoptable pets are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and they come with a City of Huntsville license and a free bag of pet food. Adoption fees are waived for most adult animals, but some exclusions do apply.

Huntsville Animal Services Director, Dr. Karen Sheppard, said more people need to come adopt animals because of the increase of animals due to the summer months.

“This time of year is especially hard for shelters, and our facility is no exception,” Dr. Sheppard said in a statement. “Summer months bring tons of kittens, adult cats, barn cats, puppies and dogs of all breeds and ages. We need people to come adopt and give these animals second chances at good lives in permanent homes.”

