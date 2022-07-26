Cullman Regional opens new ER expansion

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional opened its newly expanded emergency department on Tuesday.

The project increased the capacity of the ER by 80% and it allowed the hospital to construct ER patient care areas. The project features 17 treatment rooms, three trauma rooms and a dedicated behavioral health patient care area.

Overall, the project cost $9.5 million.

Cullman Regional Chief Nursing Officer, Charna Brown, said this expansion was important for the care of patients.

“For patients and their families there can be so much anxiety when coming to the ER,” Brown said in a statement. “We want to do everything we can to make the patient experience better and this new facility helps us achieve that goal.”

Next year, a four-story tower is scheduled to be completed at the hospital. This project will allow the hospital to double the size of its critical care unit and add more beds to its medical surgical unit.

