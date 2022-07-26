Deals
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office hosting safety training for educators, police officers

Cullman County Sheriff's Office hosting safety training for educator, police officers
By Jasmyn Cornell and Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - After the Uvalde Elementary School shooting many local school systems have spent the summer reviewing their security policies.

On Tuesday, officials at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department provided free safety training for educators and law enforcement officers. During the event deputies discussed youth trends, school safety tips and myths regarding serial killers.

Phil Chalmers, a law enforcement officer and school security trainer, helped conduct the program. Chalmers travels the country to talk to convicted school shooters to get a better understanding of how to prevent these tragedies.

While speaking at the event, Chalmers was able to get Chris Andy Williams, the 2001 Santana High School shooter, on the phone to help the trainees identify a dangerous student.

“Pay attention,” Williams said. “The warning signs...all this stuff is preventable.”

Cullman County and Cullman City school start dates, along with other schools, can be found here.

