Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

City of Madison announces new City Attorney

Court gavel
Court gavel(Source: MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison announced Brian Kilgore as its new City Attorney on Tuesday.

With this position, Kilgore will serve as in-house counsel for the city. He will protect the interests of the corporation by providing legal services and advice to officials and employees.

Kilgore earned a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Kilgore earned a Juris Doctor from the Cumberland School of Law in 2004. For 10 years, Kilgore served as Principal Attorney for the City of Birmingham.

“Living and working in the Madison community as City Attorney is a welcomed opportunity,” Kilgore said in a statement. “I’ve called Alabama ‘home’ throughout my professional career, but I’m especially excited to plant my roots in Madison. I pledge to serve our Council, Mayor, employees and broader community with dignity and focus.”

Kilgore also served as Complex Litigation Specialist for York Risk Services in Birmingham from 2009-2012. Kilgore also spent time as the Assistant District Attorney for the Morgan County District’s Office.

In 2016, Kilgore was named “Top Five Government Attorney” by Birmingham Magazine.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Brown
Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse
Hunstville Police seek information on murder suspect
Huntsville murder suspect turns himself in to police
Terrell Dashawn Otey and Sorrel De Sain Gill
Two men indicted for 2021 Huntsville murder
HEMSI
Hiker seriously injured at Monte Sano State Park
Johnothan Grimes
Lawrence county man arrested with abuse of a child

Latest News

Cullman Regional team members, Congressman Robert Aderholt, community leaders and project team...
Cullman Regional opens new ER expansion
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Tyson Foods Albertville is hosting a career fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Tyson...
Tyson Foods Albertville hosting career fair
As part of the “Adoption League of Heroes” campaign, Huntsville Animal Services is waiving...
Huntsville Animal Services waiving adoption fees