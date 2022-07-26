City of Madison announces new City Attorney

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison announced Brian Kilgore as its new City Attorney on Tuesday.

With this position, Kilgore will serve as in-house counsel for the city. He will protect the interests of the corporation by providing legal services and advice to officials and employees.

Kilgore earned a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Kilgore earned a Juris Doctor from the Cumberland School of Law in 2004. For 10 years, Kilgore served as Principal Attorney for the City of Birmingham.

“Living and working in the Madison community as City Attorney is a welcomed opportunity,” Kilgore said in a statement. “I’ve called Alabama ‘home’ throughout my professional career, but I’m especially excited to plant my roots in Madison. I pledge to serve our Council, Mayor, employees and broader community with dignity and focus.”

Kilgore also served as Complex Litigation Specialist for York Risk Services in Birmingham from 2009-2012. Kilgore also spent time as the Assistant District Attorney for the Morgan County District’s Office.

In 2016, Kilgore was named “Top Five Government Attorney” by Birmingham Magazine.

