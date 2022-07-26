Checking out the South’s quirkiest roadside attractions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When you’re traveling, it’s not unusual to find something strange or unusual along the way.

A giant ball of yarn, a water tower shaped like a peach, there are all kinds of roadside attractions that peak some peculiar interests.

Kelly Kazek is an Alabama author who finds the South’s quirks pretty cool. That’s why she’s sharing them with the world. Her book, “A Guide to the South’s Quirkiest Roadside Attractions,” takes the reader thorough Louisville, Arkansas, Alabama and more to share some of those weird tourist attractions that bring in thousands of visitors every year.

Find some unique spots to visit on your next road trip and see which weird tourist attraction is your favorite.

