Alabama men’s hoops facing Michigan State in 2022 Phil Knight Invitational

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama men’s basketball team will face the Michigan State Spartans to begin play in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 24.

This will be the final game of the opening round with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

There will be eight teams in the tournament with Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova also competing. Six of the eight teams in the tournament reached the NCAA Tournament last season with Villanova going as far as the Final Four.

The Phil Knight Invitational tournament field has a combined 212 NCAA Tournament appearances, 45 Final Fours and 16 NCAA national championships.

