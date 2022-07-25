Widely Scattered Showers & Storms This Afternoon and Evening

Already seeing a few showers and storms develop across the Tennessee Valley late this morning with a frontal boundary to our north. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, expect additional widely scattered showers and storms. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, which could lead to localized flash flooding, so take it easy on the roadways. With added cloud cover and rain chances today, afternoon highs will likely be on the cooler side only topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Most activity will be diminishing into the late evening hours with dry conditions expected overnight. Overnight lows will remain warm dipping back into the low and mid 70s.

On Tuesday and through much of the work week, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the low 90s with overnight lows falling back into the low and mid 70s.

Rain chances begin increasing and becoming more widespread later in the work week toward the upcoming weekend with a weak frontal boundary approaching from the northwest. This will bring scattered to possibly numerous showers and storms on Friday and Saturday.

