‘Take Flight’ at Crush Wine and Food Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of the most anticipated events in north Alabama is just around the corner!

Crush Wine and Food Festival is returning to downtown Huntsville for it’s 8th year! September 19 - 25, experience a week of wine, spirits, and culinary bliss through tastings, dinners and much more.

This year’s theme “Take Flight” is very fitting, not just because of the classic wine pun, but because festival attendees will learn more about the wines and the cultures they come from. Feel like you’re flying around the world without leaving downtown Huntsville.

Festival goers can expect over 150 wine labels to sip from and food tastings from local favorites. Food trucks will also prepare wine inspired menu items and a stage will be setup in downtown for some live music.

If you want to add to your festivities, different events are offered all week long such as the The Whiskey and Wild Game event, Secret Garden Soiree, the Bon Voyage Brunch and more.

Tickets are on sale now and are going quick! Get yours and find more information at CrushWineFestival.com.

