MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One motorist was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 near Kennemer Dr. resulted in one fatality.

At the time of the crash, Hwy. 231 was closed down to just one lane.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.