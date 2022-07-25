Deals
Monday Morning Forecast

Next 8 Hours
Next 8 Hours(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Startups in the 70s this AM with calm winds from the south. Both temperatures and winds will pick up as we go into the later morning hours of your Monday.

Expect another hot setup across North Alabama today with temperatures steadily climbing. Mixture of some sunshine and warm winds will do two things for our day, push us into the lower/middle 90s for highs and give us a decent chance at showers.

Afternoon showers and storms possible today, mostly midday on. We will see a similar pattern for the rest of the workweek.

Highs will be influenced by rain this week but expect lower to middle 90s for the next several days.

