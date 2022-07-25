Man arrested in Limestone County for child sex abuse

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on July 22, for sex abuse of a child.

Court documents show that Keith Sparks allegedly sexually abused a minor between May 14 and July 15.

Sparks was arrested and booked into a Limestone County correctional facility. Sparks remains there as of Monday.

More details will be added when they are made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.