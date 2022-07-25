Deals
Man arrested in Limestone County for child sex abuse

Court documents show that Keith Sparks sexually abused a minor between May and July of this year.
Court documents show that Keith Sparks sexually abused a minor between May and July of this year.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on July 22, for sex abuse of a child.

Court documents show that Keith Sparks allegedly sexually abused a minor between May 14 and July 15.

Sparks was arrested and booked into a Limestone County correctional facility. Sparks remains there as of Monday.

More details will be added when they are made available.

